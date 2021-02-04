#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

More than two years after the launch of the Affair of the Century, justice has just decided. All December 17, 2018: 4 French associations, supported by several artists and YouTubers, are launching “The Affair of the Century”. They give the state two months to step up its actions against climate change, failing which they threaten to prosecute it in court. In 36 hours, the petition exceeded 1 million signatures. In one month, the petition exceeds 2 million signatures. This is not enough to convince the associations: on March 14, 2019, they lodge their appeal before the administrative court of Paris. Two days later, to support this demand, the “Century March” brings together hundreds of thousands of people across France.

Thursday, January 14, 2021, while L’Affaire du siècle has finally collected 2.3 million signatures, the hearing is held in Paris. On Wednesday February 3, 2021, the administrative court delivers its judgment. The French state ordered to pay a symbolic € 1 for “faulty failure” in the fight against climate change.