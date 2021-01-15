#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

2.3 million is the number of signatories of the Affair of the Century. More than 2 years after the launch of this campaign, the State is appearing before the courts. It all started in 2018 … On December 17, 4 French associations, supported by several artists and YouTubers, launched “the Affair of the Century”. They give the State 2 months to step up its actions against climate change, failing which they threaten to prosecute it in court. In 36 hours, the petition exceeded one million signatures. In one month, the petition exceeds 2 million signatures. The Ministry of Ecological Transition then receives more than 100 signatories of the petition.

This is not enough to convince the associations: on March 14, 2019, they lodge their appeal before the administrative court of Paris. Two days later, to support this demand, the “March of the Century” brought together hundreds of thousands of people across France, including 36,000 to 100,000 in Paris. The Case of the Century is notably inspired by a precedent in the Netherlands in 2015, where the justice system ordered the state to further reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. For nearly two years, during the investigation, the associations and the government lodge their arguments with the court. Thursday, January 14, 2021, when the Affair of the Century finally garnered 2.3 million supporters, the hearing is held in Paris.