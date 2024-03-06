The carbon fiber and wing collection in the video below is perhaps the purest form of 'road racing car' since the McLaren F1 LM. Why? Because the Abt

Yes, the Abt XGT is a thoroughbred racing car with license plates. And it's not even a one-off. Abt and Scherer are building 99 units of this car, each costing at least 598,000 euros. It took Abt two years to meet all the strict requirements of the German TÜV. The tuner even had to conduct crash tests with the car. And then you have countless considerations such as the right lighting.

But Abt has still managed to bring the Audi R8 LMS GT2 to public roads with this XGT. And that with the same 640 hp 5.2-liter V10 as in the race car. We test the car on the track to see if it is still a race car. We also drive the Abt on public roads to find out whether the XGT can also handle it there.