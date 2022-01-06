The A2 highway between Breukelen and Maarssen is currently closed in both directions. The exact reason is not known, only that it concerns a police action. It may be hazardous substances or explosives. Traffic is diverted off the highway and all ten lanes of the wide highway are empty. That produces special images – it is even a bit spooky. Rijkswaterstaat reports that it is not yet clear how long the closure will last.

VIDEO: A2 closed by police action

Photo of the empty A2

Transport Dangerous goods are removed from the queue #a2 #police action people now out of the car waiting pic.twitter.com/nBmhWPbN88 — Jos van Nieuwenhoven (@JvNieuwenhoven) January 6, 2022



