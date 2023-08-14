Video | The 14-hour lawnmower race was held in Britain

Fifty three-person teams from the United States and Europe participated in the competition.

14 hours the Bullseye Racing team won the long-lasting lawnmower race over the weekend in Great Britain. The team managed to drive a full 500 laps.

“We had the right gears in the gearbox. To be honest, I still find it hard to believe this,” the driver of the winning team Alfie Smith commented on the win according to the Reuters news agency.

The 500-lap race in West Sussex, UK started on Saturday and finished 14 hours later on Sunday. The race was two hours longer than usual because the event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the British Lawn Mower Racing Association.

