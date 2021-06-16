The Simpsons exceeded an unthinkable, unimaginable number: more than 30 years and almost 700 chapters with the experiences of the most successful animated family on American television that broke all barriers.

Their characteristic characters, permanent irony, winks to reality and even their fulfilled predictions led it to become a cult series with millions of fans.

Therefore, although it may be arbitrary, according to the gaze of fans, and even specialized sites, these are the 10 best episodes of The Simpsons that are unmissable for all its seasonings.

A mission that would be extremely complicated even for himself Matt Groening, creator of the charismatic family that lives in Springfield.

Homer’s Enemy (Season 8)

Frank grimes, the nuclear physicist who achieved all his goals with great effort, does not understand how Homer Simpson has a perfect life despite his laziness and ignorance.

Frank Grimes doesn’t understand how things turn out for Homer.

The fleeting character, who was also called Greimito, he went crazy when he saw Homer. One of the typical episodes that highlight the “conceptual environment of the series”, adored as much for the dark as for the witty.

You only move twice (T.8)

After Smithers refused to join a new company, the second “most experienced” worker at the nuclear plant gets a job with Globex companies.



The departure of The Simpsons from Springfield to fulfill Homer’s dream.

The Simpson family decides to leave Springfield to fulfill Homer’s dream, although the rest of the members are not very happy with the decision.

Among the merits that stand out is being “a wonderful example of the slow construction of comedy.” Hence the preference of shipping fanatics.

New York City vs. Homer Simpson (T.9)

The episode aired years before the September 11, 2001 attack. Due to the importance of the Twin Towers in the plot, it became a symbol.



Homer with his badly parked car at the ‘World Trade Center’ in New York. It was before the attack on the Twin Towers.

What happened? Barney is elected designated driver, inexplicably leaves Homer’s car wrongly parked in New York’s ‘World Trade Center’.

In this way, the plot revolves around the return to The Big Apple to recover his vehicle, after a bad experience long ago.

Who shot Mr. Burns? Part I (T.6)

Double episode of intrigue that marked the end of the sixth season and the beginning of the seventh. The Burns bombing, the most powerful man in town left hidden clues and possible culprits.



Iconic chapter that closes season 6, when Mr. Burns is shot.

In fact, a user published an image of the series in which a crowd was seen in the second chapter of the plot that included Ned Flanders or Krusty the Clown, among others. The point is that this It is not Krusty, but the character model is that of Homer.

The little house of horror V (T.6)

An icon for Halloween night. According to the executive producer David Mirkin, in the chapter they introduced greater graphic violence precisely due to the demands against the “brutality” expressed in the series, the site spread at the time Third.



The little house of horror V, a representative episode of Halloween.

There are references to “The Shining” by Stanley Kubrick, the scene in “Time and punishment” where Homer causes the consequences of the future exposed in the Butterfly effect, or the voice of James Earl Jones as Maggie.

Cape of Fears (T.5)

The chapter revolves around the eternal revenge of Bob Patiño And, of course, it is a nod to the film starring Robert de Niro.



Bob Patiño is the main protagonist of this episode, with reference to the film Cape of fear.

After being released from prison on parole, the supporting actor in Krusty the Clown’s only goal is to end the life of Bart Simpson.

So the famous family accepts the renowned Witness Protection program, they move out of Springfield and they change their last name to Thompson.

Marge vs. the Monorail (T.4)

After Montgomery Burns is fined $ 3 million for illegal deposits of nuclear waste, the city must decide where to spend the money, depending on Internet Movie Database (IMDb).



Marge Simpsons mistrust the monorail.

Then Ricky Martino appears, the promoter of the monorail, a new transportation system that Marge Simpson mistrusts her.

Homer the heretic (T.4)

Homer refuses to go to church to stay home resting all Sunday. To top it all, in a dream, he receives God’s permission not to attend, something that infuriates Marge.



Homer does not go to church and has fun in his own way at home.

Unmissable: Homer doing his thing alone in the house. The message: a critique of religion that does not go unnoticed either.

The Springfield Secret Files (T.8)

Another chapter with nods to popular culture and The X-Files series. Homer is surprised by the appearance of an alien in the forest.



FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully from The X Files series.

Of course, considering who it comes from, no one believes the version. Not even two familiar faces from television, the FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully (David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson).

Last departure to Springfield (T.4)

Mr. Burns takes the “dental plan” away from the plant workers, just when Lisa needs braces for her teeth.



Homer becomes the leader of a union protest at the plant.

Homer, then, ends by become a union leader and lead the company strike that accompanied by the protest song created by Lisa.

Director Mark Kirkland Expands IMDB, qualifies the episode as one of the most surreal because it has “lots of parodies and lots of visual sequences.”