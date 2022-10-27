You can never be too careful as a security guard. Before you know it, you’ll unnecessarily let in a bald hit man with a barcode on his neck, undercover journalist or crazy fan. This is what this security guard in Australia must have thought when he saw a perfect copy of Lewis Hamilton in 2014. What the security guard did not know is that it was really Hamilton himself.

Hamilton drops out during the first free practice for the Australian GP. As a result, he has to go back to the F1 paddock with his feet. The drivers obviously do not take an access card with them in their racing suit, but he still had to go through the gates. Somewhat hesitantly, the security guard asks ‘uhh, do you have a pass?’ after which he steps towards Hamilton.

Also read: The passport photo on Max Verstappen’s access pass is genius

‘No one enters without showing their pass’, would have been the directive. Even when Lewis Hamilton, at that time single world champion, arrives in full racing suit, the security guard adheres to the guidelines. The commentators think it’s as witty as we do.