While Donald Trump, in the last days of his mandate, accelerates the executions of death row inmates, a family and stars, like Beyoncé and Rihanna, are trying to save the life of Rodney Reed. Since 1998, Rodney Reed has been sentenced to death in Texas for the murder of Stacey Stiles. Rodney is black, Stacey was white. For the jurors, there was no doubt of the guilt …

Former white prisoner, repentant neo-Nazi, wants to exonerate black convict

However, a twist has revived the whole affair. Stacey’s former companion, now in prison (for rape), allegedly confessed to being the real perpetrator of the murder. He would have confided in his cellmate, Arthur Snow, a white neo-Nazi activist advocating white superiority. Today, released and repented, Arthur Snow, wants at all costs by his testimony to save the life of Rodney Reed, the condemned black man. For “Special Envoy”, Vanina Kanban met the actors of this incredible drama.

A report by Vanina Kanban, Cyril Thomas, Marc Boulay and Emmanuel Lejeune / Frontline Television dbroadcast in “Special Envoy” on January 14, 2021.

