His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, shared a video clip on the “X” platform documenting part of the journey of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum commented on the video, saying: “We learned a lot from him in his leadership and management. We learned a lot from him in his rule and wisdom. We are still learning.” The video included testimonies from British officers, trainers and historians about His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s career at the academy, who confirmed that “the student officer Mohammed bin Rashid was an exceptional young man. He was clear and direct. He is the man who does not give up.” When one of them was asked whether His Highness was “born a leader or became a leader. He replied: Both.”

– Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) September 11, 2024