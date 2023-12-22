Tesla sometimes does a funny PR stunt where, for example, they let a Cybertruck with a trailer (with a Porsche on it) drag race against a Porsche. It doesn't matter that it's an entry-level manual 911 and the drag race is only a quarter mile. This Tesla Model Y pulling a truck trailer could also be a stunt – but it's not.

Normally such a trailer does not have front wheels, but apparently this trailer had a dolly so that it could be hung on the tow bar of the Model Y. The trailer drove without lights, because there is no way to connect it to a normal passenger car. This Tesla Model Y was suddenly spotted several times in the American state of Texas yesterday.

The driver fled

Exactly why the driver drove around with this combination is still a mystery. The Tesla Model Y and the truck trailer were later found at a gas station. The driver was nowhere to be seen. The police have seized it until they know who the owner is. Who knows, it might even appear at an auction.

The truck trailer, which is about 16 meters long, already weighs 4,500 kilos when empty, it was reported TheDrive. And such a Tesla can only tow 1,600 kilos. In any case, the trailer will not do wonders for the range. It appears that the Tesla Model Y suffered some damage to the tailgate due to the stunt. Perhaps a Tesla Semi is better suited for this type of work.