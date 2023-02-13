In America, Teslas already drive completely independently. At least, they’re making a valiant effort. Tesla Full Self-Driving is not yet flawless, as you can see in a lot of internet videos. An action group considers this irresponsible and downright unsafe and they want to invest heavily in getting the message across. For example, they pay $ 7 million for an anti-Tesla commercial during the Super Bowl.

The party behind the anti-Tesla commercial that was shown during last night’s Super Bowl is The Dawn Project. This software company has been in the news before with a large advertisement in the New York Times. The goal is to ban Tesla Full Self-Driving altogether. The ad calls for NHTSA (the American NCAP) to take action. The ad is at the bottom of the page.

Criticism of the anti-Tesla advertising

There has been quite a bit of criticism of The Dawn Project’s campaign. Tesla’s system would not have been activated in the videos where the mannequins are run over, Tesla claims in a letter. Tesla lawyers summoned the organization to stop the statements. The Dawn Project itself says that there is no evidence that the footage was staged, and that it is mainly Tesla fans who claim it is fake.

“Master con artist Musk’s tactic: if the fanboys’ vicious attacks don’t deter a critic, he threatens them with endless baseless lawsuits that will cost them their homes, even if they win,” the founder said in a statement. Fortunately, I can’t be intimidated by these threats.’

He continues: “Tesla Full Self-Driving software has no future. It is the most incompetently designed, implemented and tested commercial software I have ever seen. All it does is let a good Tesla occasionally try to kill the driver, passengers and innocent bystanders.”

Is The Dawn Project objective?

The company could also not be completely objective. The Dawn Project claims to sell ‘unhackable’ software. The US military uses this software, but the software is also in General Motors cars. You could therefore also see the smear campaign as a way to let the competition down a notch.