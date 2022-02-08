It has not escaped your notice that we at TopGear love driving and it is something we hope we can continue to do ourselves for a long time to come. Nevertheless, we do see opportunities for self-driving cars. For example, if you have a ride on Wednesday that is exactly as long as a new episode of The Book of Boba Fett† Then you can already check it out before you accidentally come across a spoiler on the internet.

In any case, you can be sure that it will take some time before cars can and are allowed to drive completely independently. Tesla has a select group in America tested with the Full Self Driving function (FSD). These are normal Tesla drivers who have enrolled in the test program. They regularly share videos of FSD on YouTube.

In the bottom video you can see how a Tesla Model 3 independently makes a ride through the American town of San Jose. Apart from some minor flaws, the Tesla is doing reasonably well. When the car makes a turn and encounters a zipper of posts, the car decides to collect bonus points. On the screen you can see how the car suddenly shifts its route. The driver intervenes and the Tesla only suffered some scratches.

Tesla FSD crashes into pole

The full ride