Hubcaps sometimes become loose, which is why the police attach them with a cable tie, for example, but they rarely do it in such a spectacular way as in the video below. A Tesla Cybertruck (no doubt a prototype) is cruising calmly down the highway when one of its hubcaps decides to grease it. The wheel drop goes into the air like a Frisbee.

The hubcap flies up and lands on the ground two lanes further. Due to the unusual shape, you could even say that the hubcap of the Tesla Cybertruck looks like a ninja throwing star. Well, Tesla’s test employees have something to add to the list of defects. Better that it happens now than when thousands have already been produced.