Hayat Boumeddiene, alleged accomplice in the January 2015 attacks, the one believed to be dead, is believed to be alive. This is the shattering revelation that a jihadist just returned from Syria made to the magistrates in March 2020. During her hearing, the ghost claimed to have met the widow of Amedy Coulibaly, the killer of the Hyper Cacher, in Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria.

A testimony taken very seriously

It is the first sign of the life of the most wanted terrorist in France, the only woman among the fourteen suspects sent back to the assizes – who will be tried by default. And it does not come from just anyone … The “ghost” was married to one of the most important officials of the Islamic State organization.

Today, she says she is “repented”, and formally recognizes Hayat Boumeddiene on photos. Before being captured, the two women reportedly lived under the same roof in Raqqa. His statements are corroborated by other information held by the intelligence services, and taken very seriously. The anti-terrorism prosecution has opened a new investigation.

Exfiltrated from Al-Hol camp by ISIS?

The ghost’s account contradicts the version given in March 2019 by the widow of Jean-Michel Clain, one of the French-speaking voices of Daesh. She then claimed that Hayat Boumeddiene had died on the front lines, when the Islamic State organization fell. Propaganda ? During her hearing, the ghost gave details of her alleged escape from Al-Hol camp in Syria.

Here is his story: “It was people who were already there who took her out. She was still deeply for the Islamic State. Her plan was to stay in the area and return to another caliphate. There was an emir who had told women on the internet to prepare good shoes for two days of walking, because they were coming. “

A martyr’s widow status

Her story is deemed plausible by two independent journalists who investigate jihadist women. For Edith Bouvier and Céline Martelet, these exfiltrations could have been financed by dormant cells of Daesh. Because if it no longer has any territory, the terrorist organization is not without means …

According to the American Rand Corporation foundation, the loot it has amassed today still amounts to 400 million euros. It could have been used in particular to exfiltrate the one who was considered to be the widow of a martyr. An escape with the help of smugglers would cost between $ 9,000 and $ 12,000.

Why she might be hiding in Idlib

Like many fleeing jihadists, Hayat Boumeddiene had a plan, according to the ghost, to join the Idlib region, and hoped for a return of the caliphate. This enclave, on the edge of the Turkish border, has escaped the control of the Kurds for more than two years.

It’s an area of ​​destroyed homes “where it is easy to hide”, explains Edith Bouvier. In these places, “It’s been a long time since we had time to take a census and to check who is where and who comes from where. So in this area, a woman who will be veiled and her hands gloved will go unnoticed. whatever his nationality and origin “.

