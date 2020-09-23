“The battle against the foul beast is not won”, warns Gérald Darmanin, guest of France Inter Wednesday 23 September. In the midst of the trial of the January 2015 attacks in Paris, the Minister of the Interior considers that the terrorist threat is still present and “that it has a name, it is that of radical Islam”.

“I asked that we can reassess the threats weighing on journalists and on Charlie Hebdo collaborators. I called the director of publication to tell him”, indicates Gérald Darmanin, while the HRD of the satirical newspaper had to move a few days ago. “The police are putting considerable resources into protecting the trial and, moreover, the magistrates.”

For the Minister of the Interior, “These threats are those of Islamist terrorism, of people who continue to want to kill France’s identity, its freedom of expression, its freedom to caricature, its freedom to shock”.

“I would like to repeat to your antenna that the battle against the foul beast is not won and that we absolutely must condemn all those who use ‘but’ in their sentence to say ‘yes, it is true that we can condemn such and such death, but … “No, there is no ‘but’, even when we do not agree”, adds Gérald Darmanin.

Asked about the terrorist threat, the Minister of the Interior considers that the actions of France and its allies “in external territories, limit, that does not mean prevent, the planned attacks.” But he alerts on “an endogenous threat, a threat from the enemy from within. We have a lot of people, I said there were 8,500 people being tracked in the internal intelligence files, who potentially are particularly dangerous and can commit attacks. This threat is extremely strong and it has a name, that of radical Islam. “