United States.- A terrifying moment was lived by dozens of passengers on a flight from the Lufthansa airline in the United States after Flight 469 filed a “significant turbulence”.

The incident occurred on March 1. The trip involved was Flight 469 which took off from austin, texas and had as destiny Frankfurt, Germany and which fortunately managed to land safely at the airport of Virginia.

Several days after the terrifying event, some videos have begun to be disseminated on social networks. In these images you can see the chaos in the plane after it managed to land.

One of the videos was posted on TikTok by the user @monicaraygada who offered some details about the incident of the Lufthansa flight.

“We were all having dinner, 1.5 hours after the flight I felt like we suddenly fell. I felt like we were in zero gravity for a while because I saw everything flying in slow motion,” wrote the user of TikTok.

As announced by the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight of the Airbus A330 plane reported turbulence at an altitude of about 11,300 meters, when it was over Tennessee.

It was also reported that extreme turbulence occurred about 90 minutes after takeoff and the event ended in an unscheduled landing.