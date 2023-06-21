Moments of terror lived users of the Central Camionera del Sur in Mexico City, where they there was a shooting in which there was a balance of at least three people were injured and two dead.

The CDMX Citizen Security Secretariat reported that the shooting at the Central Camionera del Sur, located on taxco roadin the Coyoacán mayor’s office, was due to an attempt to assault against some custodians of a private securities company who were collecting cash, who when carrying out this action were intercepted by armed individuals and in response repelled the aggression.

According to the first reports, two of the alleged assailants who started the exchange of bullets would have lost their lives at the scene, while two of private company workers were injured by firearm.

Through social networks, the CDMX Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) confirmed that two people died on the site and at least two more were injured.

“The Investigation Prosecutor for the Crime of Homicide began an investigation after the events that occurred this afternoon at the Central de Autobuses del Sur where two people lost their lives and at least two more were injured,” the message reads.

Following the events that occurred this Tuesday, June 20, around 2:00 p.m., it was announced that for the next few hours The service of the Central Camionera Sur will be suspendedso citizens will have to wait to use this public transport or find a different way to reach their destinations.

Upon hearing the bullet impacts, the people who were in the place tried to protect themselves and began to flee, for which reason there was an intense mobilization of the capital’s police and the National Guard, who came to protect the area and evict the passengers. of the terminal to carry out the corresponding investigations.

According to information from the Criminal Stoplight, Mexico City, during the month of May, registered 63 complaints for the crime of homicide, 500 for vehicle robbery, 258 home-room robberies and 1,059 for business robbery, in addition to 342 due to injuries.