Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Video: terror in the Maracana, moment in which the police shoot at point blank range

August 9, 2023
Video: terror in the Maracana, moment in which the police shoot at point blank range

It happened in the Fluminense and Argentinos Juniors match.

With goals from Samuel Xavier and John Kennedy in the epilogue of the match, the fluminense of Fernando Diniz defeated 2-0 Argentine Juniors this Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup 2023.

The defender (86) hung a forehand in the corner and the attacker (90+7), the great figure, defeated the goalkeeper in a counterattack Miguel Acosta at the Maracana stadium.

The match

The Brazilians, who got a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week in Buenos Aires, suffered until the end to violate the defensive system proposed by the Argentine coach Gabriel Milito.

The ‘Flu’ will clash in the quarterfinals with the winner of the series between olympia and Flamengo, who meet on Thursday in Asunción. The defending champion of the Libertadores has the advantage having won 1-0 in Rio. If they pass, the Rio de Janeiro derby, the famous ‘Fla-Flu’, would take place in the next round.

“It’s a giant classic that everyone wants to see, but the most important thing is that we qualify,” said Samuel Xavier after the match.

The chaos

However, there were moments of panic in the stands of the stadium, as the police attacked some fans.

According to the information, the fans of Argentinos Juniors experienced this tense moment, when a policeman in the stands fired at point-blank range.

