Video: terror in the Maracana, moment in which the police shoot at point blank range

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Maracana.
Maracana.
It happened in the Fluminense and Argentinos Juniors match.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
R D
With goals from Samuel Xavier and John Kennedy in the epilogue of the match, the fluminense of Fernando Diniz defeated 2-0 Argentine Juniors this Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup 2023.
The defender (86) hung a forehand in the corner and the attacker (90+7), the great figure, defeated the goalkeeper in a counterattack Miguel Acosta at the Maracana stadium.
(Colombian National Team: millionaire prize for their best participation in the Women’s World Cup) (Linda Caicedo speaks to Colombia: ‘I know we can reach the World Cup final’)
The match
The Brazilians, who got a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week in Buenos Aires, suffered until the end to violate the defensive system proposed by the Argentine coach Gabriel Milito.
The ‘Flu’ will clash in the quarterfinals with the winner of the series between olympia and Flamengo, who meet on Thursday in Asunción. The defending champion of the Libertadores has the advantage having won 1-0 in Rio. If they pass, the Rio de Janeiro derby, the famous ‘Fla-Flu’, would take place in the next round.
“It’s a giant classic that everyone wants to see, but the most important thing is that we qualify,” said Samuel Xavier after the match.
The chaos
However, there were moments of panic in the stands of the stadium, as the police attacked some fans.
According to the information, the fans of Argentinos Juniors experienced this tense moment, when a policeman in the stands fired at point-blank range.
(Shakira and Gerard Piqué reconcile: they give news of peace after their stormy separation)
R D
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #terror #Maracana #moment #police #shoot #point #blank #range
Leave a Reply