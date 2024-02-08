On the morning of this Thursday, February 8, a group of cyclists were victims of theft in the north of Bogotá. As seen in a video from security cameras in the sector, at around 5:47 am, at least three people were robbed by four criminals who attacked them and stole their vehicles. In fact, according to what one of the victims told EL TIEMPO, there were shots fired.

The events occurred on Carrera 11, at 121st Street, in the north-south direction of the road. As seen in the recording, one of the assailants pounced on a man in a blue jacket and beat him until he was lying on the floor.

The affected person, the contractor Carlos Sierra, spoke with this newspaper and told the details of what happened. According to what she said, she was on her way to Alto de Patios when he was the victim of the violent robbery.

“I live in Bella Switzerland and I was going to Patios. I always like to go out on that route, because the perception we have is that Race 11 is safe,” he commented at the outset.

Then, he went into detail about the unfortunate fact of insecurity.

“I was going along the entire 11th when suddenly there were at least five bicycles and about three skateboards on the ground, which were blocking my way through the bike path. At that point, in the lane that went from south to north, there was a crowd of people “There were about 15 or 20 people who were on that side of the road.”he narrated.

Just two meters ahead, Sierra saw a man who—in the middle of the vehicles on the ground—decided to 'give way'. At that point, when Sierra emerged onto the main road, the moment of the violent robbery arrived.

“About two meters from the man who was 'giving way', one of the criminals pounces on me and hits me. He knocks me down with everything and bicycle. Then, one of the others, when I am lying on the floor, He comes and shoots me at point blank range“said Sierra, 45 years old.

“In that area there are no security guards in the buildings, so when the shot was heard, several residents came down to see what had happened. One arrived and told me at once: 'Where did they hit him?'” he added.

He said, Another of the victims of the theft was an Air Force major. The latter had an electric skateboard stolen.

“The robbers were about three, who were on their bicycles because they left them lying there, and they took the vehicles that were stolen,” commented the affected person.

Regarding the economic losses, the man says that his bicycle costs close to 20 million pesos. The skateboard, Sierra narrated, “the oldest said it was one with all the laws.”

Due to what happened, Sierra had to be admitted to the Santa Fe Foundation. There he was treated and informed that he had a fracture in the fifth finger of his left hand as a result of the shot he received.

“Thank God the guy has bad aim or he was a good person and didn't want to kill me”declared the affected person.

A few days ago, EL TIEMPO recorded the robbery of three cyclists in La Calera. This, the affected person said, was taken into consideration in the midst of what happened.

“I read it and said: 'It's harder over there, it happens easier there, but you still have to be very careful. And you think it's not going to happen to you, but you see, this is terrible,” said Sierra.

In fact, given the impact of what happened, The affected person recalled that in that same area the cyclist Óscar Sevilla was robbed and beatenin 2018.

“It is incredible that years go by and they continue to rob with violence and in the same areas,” Sierra said.

