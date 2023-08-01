What happened?

The crane fell on large cement slabs at night, and debris was blown up as workers worked on the Samrudhi highway in Maharashtra state, according to India’s National Disaster Response Agency.

20 victims

The authority said late on Tuesday that 20 bodies had been recovered and three injured had been taken to hospital.

video clip

A video released by India’s National Disaster Response Agency showed rescuers searching through piles of broken steel beams at the construction site in Thani, on the outskirts of Bombay.

The highway linking Bombay to Nagpur is part of a large-scale road infrastructure scheme in one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

Not the first accident

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to launch other projects in Maharashtra on Tuesday, expressed his “sorrow” and ordered compensation to be paid to the families of the victims and the injured.

Accidents are common at infrastructure construction sites in India.

In October last year, 130 people were killed in Gujarat when a bridge collapsed shortly after it was repaired.

In 2016, a bridge collapse on a busy street in Calcutta killed at least 26 people.