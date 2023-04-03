Mexico City.- A young woman was violently subjected and get into a car, for delinquents that they took her to an unknown destination, a fact that was recorded by a security video camera.

This event occurred on Corona del Rosal and Javier Barros Sierra streets, Adolfo López Mateos neighborhoodin the Mayor Venustiano Carranzaaccording to reports made on social networks.

In the video, which lasts about 34 seconds, you can see a young woman in a black and white striped dress, who is walking down the street chatting amicably with a man dressed in a black shirt, jean pants, cap and tennis shoes, who in At one point, he blocks the girl’s path; A gray car is parked there, from which another man gets out, and between the two guys they force the girl into the car, where a third man is the driver.

The girl tries to resist, but she can't do anything against the two men who grab her and put her in the car.

In the video you can see the time, 6:37 pm, of this April 2, 2023.

The vehicle of the facts is apparently a Vento or a Chevrolet, PDX-3680 plateswhich was located towards the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico, but the authorities have not reported anything about this, publishes the newspaper Excelsior.