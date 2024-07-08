Teófilo Gutiérrez continues to generate controversy. Now, he was the protagonist of a new act of mischief, in the friendly match that his team, Real Cartagena, played this Sunday against Deportivo Cali.

According to the criteria of

It is worth remembering that Teo was a Cali player and was a key man in the campaign that led the team to win the League in the 2021-II season, under the guidance of Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel.

After playing a semester with Atlético Bucaramanga, Gutiérrez had a second stint with the club, at the end of 2023, in which he helped add points so that Cali would move away from the relegation zone.

Teofilo Gutierrez in Deportivo Cali Photo:Taken from @AsoDeporCali Share

This year he signed with Real Cartagena, which made a large investment to try to regain its place in the first division, after having been relegated in 2012. However, the first semester was not good and the team did not reach the semi-annual final, which was won by Llaneros.

Despite this, Teo stayed in Cartagena and is already starting to prepare for the new season. And with that in mind, he is playing a friendly quadrangular tournament in which, in addition to Cali, Junior and Alianza are participating.

Teófilo Gutiérrez did not want to leave the field and they had to carry him

In the middle of the game, Teo was the protagonist of a curious incident: the player made signs to the bench to be substituted and threw himself to the ground. Defender José Caldera arrived to pick him up and try to carry him out.

Gutiérrez left and Caldera insisted until he left him on the side of the line, amidst the laughter of Teo, with whom he shared a team in the first step of the Barranquilla native.

Caldera’s insistence on taking Teo off came because Cali had been losing the match since the 25th minute, with a great goal from a bicycle kick by Darwin Palomeque.

Cali’s preseason has been calamitous: they have played five games and lost all of them. Three of them have been against teams in the B division: 2-1 against Boca Juniors, 1-0 against Atlético and now, 1-0 against Real Cartagena. The other two were against Deportivo Pasto (2-1) and Juárez FC of Mexico (1-0).

SPORTS

More Sports News