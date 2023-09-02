Teófilo Gutiérrez is questioned by the press for his expulsions. Especially for the last one against Millionaires. But for the Deportivo Cali player, looking good or apologizing does not seem to interest him.

This was demonstrated with a ‘scuffle’ with a journalist, in the middle of a press conference.

Teófilo confronts a journalist

Photo: Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports +

“What do you have to tell the fan about what happened in the expulsion? Because obviously that game was necessary, in the next one against Bucaramanga and obviously today by a rule they could be against Deportivo Pasto, but the commitment would also have been lost. What do you have to tell the fans about this, Teófilo?” asked journalist Harold Caicedo at a press conference.



“I said it the other day, I did it publicly and before my colleagues, first of all I did it before my colleagues and then publicly. Life has taught me that, to get up, to continue, to move forward and to be grateful. But as they say out there: if my grandmother hadn’t died, she would be alive ”replied the striker.

After the reflection of ‘the grandmother’, the veteran attacker was taking the talk to another stage: “You have to look at things with joy. Recognize when you are wrong because I am grateful in life. I think that the sun always dawns and rises; So today I’m on my feet, I’m standing here and I’m going to prove it on Sunday. I hope you go to the game and enjoy it”.

Then came the discussion: “Ah, you’re not a fan of Cali or América. You have to be a fan of a team,” the soccer player told the journalist. “Ah, no, ah, well, I congratulate you. You don’t want the profession. Because if you’re in soccer you have to be a fan of a team.” To which Caicedo limited himself to saying that it was from the National Team and ‘Teo’ replied, “From the Colombian team. Oh yeah.”

But he insisted: “Out of whom? From Boca? Ah, congratulations. That’s why you ask those questions. Because you saw the game yesterday between Boca and Racing. What did he do, did he qualify, but what did he do in the match in the context of the match? He muddy, so that Racing will not play. Yes or no? Well, that’s what you’re doing now.”

(Luis Sinisterra smiles: presentation video on his new Premier League team).

More news

FOOTBALL