Tens of millions of euros worth of cars came together at the Concorso D’Eleganza Villa d’Este last weekend.

One highlight to another passes by. From a Lamborghini Miura SV to a Porsche 911 GT1. And from a Ferrari 288 GTO to a BMW 507. It’s all covered! Very cool. Video via Automotive Mike on Youtube.

This article Video: tens of millions worth of cars in Italy appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Video #tens #millions #worth #cars #Italy