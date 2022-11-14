Monday, November 14, 2022
Video | Tens of millions of pocket crabs took over the streets of Joulusaari

November 14, 2022
in World Europe
Tens of millions of red pocket crabs live in the Australian administered territory.

Jouluasaren land crabs have begun their annual trek across roads and building yards on Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean.

Tens of millions of red pocket crabs live in the Australian-administered territory, even though the island is smaller than Helsinki in terms of land area.

Christmas rush occurs on the island every year, when the crabs start their migration to their breeding place in the sea.

Read more: Christmas Island’s titular crab causes the Christmas Rush of all time

