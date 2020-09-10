Sarah is a photographer for a digital marketing company based in Florida. She creates content for clients’ social networks. “There you go: that’s her, today. We see that she started at 7.40 am this morning. There are pictures of her screen, taken every ten minutes. You can see that she really is. working. She goes google looking for some nice pictures… “

In real time, her employer can see that she is reading an article for a client, or have access to the photo captions that she is writing… Every ten minutes, he can see exactly what she is busy with. Or note that she took a lunch break at twenty past twelve … And that, thanks to spyware called Hubstaff.

We are in the United States, where most of this spyware is designed. But their use is also authorized in France – with the consent of the employees. Chris Heuwetter’s 40 employees all agreed to have their computers equipped. Remote monitoring, would that be the price to pay to keep their jobs?

The monitoring program does not warn when it takes its screenshots: they can be taken at any time. He also measures Sarah’s activity rate, by recording her mouse movements and keystrokes on her keyboard. Chris can also keep track of his employee, thanks to the integrated GPS.

If the boss made this choice, it is because, he says, he observed a general relaxation when switching to telework, at the start of confinement. The CEO, who believes he has the right to know how the time he pays, is very satisfied with this equipment. According to him, his turnover increased by 30%.

