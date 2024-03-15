The actors got a tremendous scare As The Saying Says program of Televisabecause a few meters from where said project is recorded, an accident occurred which was recorded. It is about the explosion of some light cables which were shorted, causing a small fire, causing a bit of panic among the people who were passing by. the place.

In the video which went viral on social networks you can see the actor Alex Padilla of As the saying goes leaving the premises to observe the explosion, which generated reactions of all kinds on social networks, since many Internet users thought that the Televisa actors could have gotten into serious trouble due to said incident, which was resolved immediately.

For those who don't know, Como Dice El Dicho has already been on the air for several years and has become one of the most popular programs on Televisa due to the stories told by each of its characters where they talk about various current issues which They are highly questioned in society, which is why they have a lot of time on the air.

This program is made by Genoveva Martínez and created a huge community who love to listen to the stories of the program which leaves them fascinated with the moral that they share at the end, since it always leaves a lesson among the viewers who are hooked with each new chapter.

