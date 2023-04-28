Whe achieves that the company name is used synonymously with a product that has made it into the marketing olymp: Tesa, Zewa, Uhu, Google. But don’t get too comfortable up there, because even the best-known names aren’t safe from decline. This is shown by the example of the video telephony provider Skype. “Shall we skype?” Most people probably haven’t heard this sentence for quite a while. Today it’s “let’s zoom” or “facetime” or, especially in a professional context, “set up a team call”.

Anna Sophie Kuehne Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Last Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of the birth of Skype. Back in 2003, the addresses skype.com and skype.net were registered. Founders Niklas Zennström and Janus Friis started a revolution in the telecommunications industry with the idea of ​​making calls over the internet. Until then, anyone who wanted to make international calls had to use the landline network, mostly at horrendous prices.