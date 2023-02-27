For a long time there has been a belief that human twins, twins and triplets have a spatial connection, which, although it does not have a scientific basis, various stories are those that attest that this type of births form in the little ones a very special extrasensory connection.

It is as a result of this that through the TikTok social network, a mentalism game has begun to go viral which seeks to test this special connection that exists between twin brothers.

One of the videos that has become popular on the social network of Chinese origin was the one published by the TikTok user @slgilchrest, who tested the skills of the twins closest to his family, without waiting for the result he would obtain.

“I tried this twin telepathy challenge from @garzacrew I didn’t think they were going to be on the same wavelength!”wrote the TikTok user.

As can be seen in the publication, the twins matched each of the colors that they had to choose randomly.

As expected, the result surprised Internet users, who reacted with various comments. Some supporting that there is actually a special connection between the twins and others who dismissed the challenge as false.