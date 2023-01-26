A video of a Richmond High School teacher in California, United States, is circulating on social networks. brutally beating a student, who allegedly used racist insults while he was teaching a class.

(Keep reading: United States: 5 former police officers arrested for beating an Afro man to death).

The event was recorded in a video taken by a student from the institution, who is serving as probative material for the authorities to determine what triggered the mentioned event.

The teacher, identified as “Teacher Campbell”, leads the student out of the classroom. Photo: Youtube: ABC7 News Bay Area

In the recording you can see how the teacher tHe grabs the young man by the shoulders and then smashes him to the ground, causing him to hit his head with some seats that were nearby. Then, she picks him up and takes him out of the classroom to avoid a further fight.

Several students interviewed by the ‘ABC 7’ channel, stated that they do not agree with how the teacher handled the situation, however, they also mentioned that the educator was very loved among the student community and they are sorry that he was fired.

“He was a great guy since he immersed himself in my classrooms”, “Yes, he was not just a normal teacher, he was there if you needed him”, some minors mentioned.

(Read: Democrats ask to penalize gun advertising directed at minors).

“He is actually highly respected by the students. Everyone likes him. The only thing is that I think he could have handled it differently, ”the young Rogelio Casillas told the outlet.

It is still unknown if the relatives of the minor involved charges will be filed against who is identified as Master Campbell. In the same way, educational authorities of the district made the decision to suspend him from his work in the state, while the events are clarified.

“Our priority is to ensure that employees and students always find a way to interact in a safe and respectful manner,” the district noted.

(Also: Luxury apartment in which Ivanka Trump and her husband live in Florida is being sold.)

The insult



The students also indicated that the racial slur allegedly used by the young man in the video is used frequently on campus. One day after the incident, hundreds of students protested against the use of the word referred to in English as “N-word.”

“It was not right that they used that word. Too much is heard on campus, said Markeith Anderson, one of the protest organizers.

(Related articles: Man spent 17 years in prison mistakenly convicted of killing his parents).

More news

Trends WEATHER