Vocation is one of the most spectacular attributes of being a teacher. For this natural inclination to teach with enthusiasm and commitment always pays off. Such is the case of a young teacher who went viral for the fun way she has to grade her middle and high school students.

The teacher who has gained a lot of popularity in Tikok is known on the social network as Lauri Math (@laurimathteacher) Who teaches the subject of mathematics.

Although the teacher dedicates her social network to share aspects of her daily life, such as dances and other TikTok trends, Its popularity has been gained thanks to the fun way in which it shows what it is like to be a math teacher.

One of Lauri Math’s most popular videos, which already has more than 4 million views, is the one where he shows the wide variety of ‘stamps’, to qualify his students.

In the publication, the teacher teaches stamps with various frescoes such as; mission accomplished, keep it up, fallen soldier, need to improve, good job and more.

LauriMathTeacher currently has 1.3 million followers on TikTok and has dozens of viral videos. Likewise, another aspect that Internet users have appreciated is that the young woman is also dedicated to making tutorials on how to solve various mathematical operations.