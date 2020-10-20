Lionel is a history and geography teacher. He has taught freedom of expression by showing cartoons to his students. “I think that the error would be to say, finally our freedom of expression, we must limit it. I think if we do that, we lose our educational freedom“, he believes. By showing caricatures, Lionel wants”show that you are in a country where you can express yourself freely but which obviously has a frameworkIn addition, it is also a way of showing that being shocked by a cartoon is part of the freedom of expression.

In his lessons, Lionel also wants to broaden the spectrum of the cartoons he shows to his students. “I show them that we caricature rabbis, priests, the Pope, etc.. “, explains the teacher. In doing so, he hopes to stimulate debate and make his students understand”why such and such people do not have the same ideas“. He adds : “And try to make them understand that: we can have different ideas, but we can still live together. “

Finally, Lionel considers it essential to give his students the tools to debate or even the codes of communication. “This is the difficult and most ambitious mission, in fact of our profession, is to get them to have a critical mind, to question the source, to question their emotion, to distinguish between the emotion , therefore a judgment, and finally a factual analysis“, he concludes.