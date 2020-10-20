The Minister of Justice Éric Dupond-Moretti denounced Tuesday, October 20 at the microphone of France Inter “a form of fatwa” against Samuel Paty, professor assassinated by an Islamist terrorist on Friday in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). The teacher had been the victim of an organized reprisal on social networks after showing cartoons of Muhammad in class, which may have prompted the assassin to attack him.

“What I can tell you is that there is a form of fatwa there, it is the word that Gérald Darmanin used, but we know it a posteriori. And the whole difficulty is to know how we could have tried before, explains the Keeper of the Seals. And I’m working on it. But I cannot come here with measures and proposals that have not yet been fully finalized “.

There is a fair balance to be struck between what we should do, sometimes, in revolt, and what we can do under the rule and under the aegis of law. Éric Dupond-Moretti, Minister of Justice at France Inter

“There are already judges who are dedicated” to the fight against hatred on social networks, recalled Éric Dupond-Moretti, “the question asked is that of their number. Of course, this is one of the tracks. We are thinking about it “.

Regarding the issue of anonymity on social networks, the Minister said to himself “totally against” as a person. “But what I personally think is of little interest: there is also the protection of a freedom of expression, notably enshrined, even ultra-consecrated, by the European Court of Human Rights “, he recalled. “We can also consider that we have this possibility of expressing ourselves anonymously, because anonymity does not necessarily mean hatred: we can express things anonymously because we don’t want to to reveal themselves, intelligent things and which would not fall under the blow of the law “. “We all have, obviously, a legitimate emotion, but the exploitation of this emotion for political ends, that disgusts me”, added the Minister of Justice.