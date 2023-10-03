Mexico.- Through TikTok, the moving video of the students in a classroom went viral. classes celebrating the XV years of their classmate.

The teacher and the students come together to celebrate the XV of the young woman named Marywho had the hope of a party, but his parents did not have the resources.

On the TikTok account @eleazarlop, they explain that Mary wanted a partyso the teacher and her classmates organized themselves as a group to celebrate him in the classroom.

“His dream was to have a quinceanera party. She was sad because they didn’t do it“He says in the video.

The young woman was surprised by her classmates / Photo: Capture

The events occurred in Ocotlán de Morelos, in Oaxaca, when Mary entered the classroom, she got a big surprise, since her classmates, along with the teacher, had a surprise party for her.

He had a nice quinceanera party / Photo: Capture

There were even gifts, cake, chamberlains and everything traditional for a quinceanera party. TikTok users reacted to the video and congratulated the young woman.

Mary has a tragic story / Photo: Capture

Professor Eleazar explained that Mary does not live with her parentssince he lives with his grandparents and brother, But a month ago his grandfather passed away.so he only has his grandmother left.

“The best XV years I have ever seen, this is a great team of classmates and teachers. There is no need for luxuries, friendships that are worth a thousand blessings.”

Video: Teacher and students celebrate their classmate’s 15th birthday

THE DEBATE.