Most could not be saved. The race against time started since the discovery, Monday, September 21, of several hundred pilot whales stranded on sandbanks in a bay on the west coast of the island of Tasmania (Australia) has saved 88. But rescuers were unable to do anything for another 380 of these marine mammals. This phenomenon is unfortunately recurrent, without the scientific community being able to identify the exact causes. “It really remains a great mystery and it is recognized as such”, says Sandra Guyomard, president of the Cetacean Network association, to franceinfo.

One of the major characteristics of pilot whales, animals of the cetacean family, is their strong social cohesion. She can get them to follow the leader of the group anywhere, even if the leader is disoriented due to illness. Disoriented enough to wreck an entire colony on sandbanks? It is possible, assures the specialist.

Just as it is possible that an aquatic earthquake could have caused disorientation of an animal. Finally, “certain strandings have sometimes been correlated with military tests which create lesions which make them suffer and disorient them”, advances the president of the association. In recent years, the thesis of collective suicide has arisen, but here again, it is difficult to come forward.

One thing is certain, the extremely strong social cohesion of these pilot whales complicates rescue operations. “These are animals that help each other, that are united, in which unity is strength, she concludes. Even the survivors don’t want to be saved to stay with the endangered group. “