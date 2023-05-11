Video | Tapiola metro station went completely dark

The lights went out on Thursday not only at Tapiola metro station but also at Keilaniemi and Aalto University stations. The reason for the outage was a disturbance in the electricity network.

HSL says that the reason for the lights going out was a fault in Caruna’s electricity network.

The video shows how people fly forward on the escalator at the dark Tapiola station. Soon, however, the lights already turn on.