Almost twenty years ago Ferrari launched the 'XX' program. That first car, the FXX, was a Ferrari Enzo like never before. This circuit Enzo was not allowed on public roads and 29 of them were built. Oh no, 30, because a completely black copy was built for a certain Michael Schumacher. Maybe you've ever heard of the best man.

The program's secondary purpose was to conduct testing work for future road cars. In addition to the input from professional drivers, Ferrari also received information from less talented drivers. Very valuable, because those people also buy Ferraris. And a lot of money came in from the sale of the XX cars. Double win.

Only the most loyal customers receive an invitation from Ferrari to buy an XX car. As a result, few people have experienced cars like the FXX, 599XX or the SF90 XX. Fortunately, Top Gear gets a look behind the scenes – and you can come along. Take a look below at the secret storage of the Ferrari XX models in Fiorano, Italy.

In the next edition of Top Gear magazine, number 224, we will take a closer look at the Ferrari XX models.