Tabata Jalil 43 years old, suffered a tremendous burn while playing in Venga la Alegría, because as everyone knows there are sections where the drivers have to participate to give the public more entertainment, but on this occasion the famous sand burned leaving his fans worried.

A video circulates on social networks where you can see Tábata Jalil show her back where you can see a huge burn which left more than one shocked by how huge it looks, but the Mexican driver, far from bothering her, took it with good humor first of all.

In spite of everything, the famous woman took said injury as something that did not happen to the elderly and as a professional she immediately joined what she was doing, which is driving, since she has always considered herself a woman who is too dedicated to her work, since she has been working for years. the middle.

“Poor tabata hurt so much that you can see his terrified face !!!”, “You are my idol, even with today’s accident you continue to work for others, that is leading by example”, “Have a great day my Beautiful little princess, you are a woman who admired a lot, thank you for sharing your way of thinking with us,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that the host has also stolen glances, for being one of the most beautiful women in show business with a mega figure of a goddess with which she has made it clear that the gym has shown its results.