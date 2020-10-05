Highlights: The war resumed in Azerbaijan-Armenia

Both accused each other of assault

Armenia released the video and charged

Azerbaijan using Syrian terrorists

Baku / Yervan

Just a few days ago, Russia mediated to prevent war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. After this, a ceasefire was also agreed. However, a day later, Azerbaijan has accused Armenia that its villages have been fired missiles. Armenia, on the other hand, has released a video claiming that terrorists have been called from Syria to attack it.

Terrorists in the uniform of Azerbaijan soldiers

A few days ago, there were reports that in this war thousands of terrorists are being sent to Nagorno-Karabakh from Syria and Libya affected by civil war.

The Armenian Unified Infocenter of the Government of Armenia has released the video. It states that terrorists are being sent in the uniform of the border guards of Azerbaijan. They are coming from Azerbaijan trains and pick-up trucks. It has been claimed that these pick-up trucks were taken from the government of Azerbaijan from the citizens.

Terrorists coming from Pakistan-Turkey

Earlier reports had claimed that Pakistan and Turkey had paid a lot of money for the war to these terrorists called ‘Killing Machines’. These terrorists reached Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, via Turkey on 22 September and thereafter. The number of these heavily armed terrorists is said to be around 1 thousand. All these are being reported from Al Hamza Brigade. Most of the terrorists have come from Syria. However, some people have also been sent from Libya.

Both countries were ready for a ceasefire

At the same time, Russian foreign Sergei Lavrov reported that a ceasefire has been declared with the human purpose of interchange of prisoners and other captured persons, as well as the exchange of bodies of soldiers. The ceasefire was announced after trilateral talks between Lavrov, Azerbaijan and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jehun Beramov and Zohrab Menatskanyan for more than 10 hours to resolve a settlement to end the fighting in the region in Nagorno-Karabakh.

