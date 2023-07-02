SANA explained that the Syrian air defenses responded to hostile targets in the airspace of Homs countryside.

SANA quoted a military source as saying, “Our air defenses responded to an Israeli missile attack that targeted some points in the vicinity of the city of Homs.”

A military source said in a statement to SANA that “at around 12:20 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction north-east of Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Homs.”

The source added, “Our air defenses responded to the aggression’s missiles, and the losses were limited to material.”

The pioneers of social networking sites published videos that they said were of the Syrian army’s response to the Israeli missile attack.

For his part, a spokesman for the Israeli army said that “an anti-aircraft missile was launched from inside Syrian territory towards Israel, and it apparently exploded in the air.”

The spokesman stated that: “No special instructions were issued to civilians after the incident.”

Syrian social media pioneers and news pages circulated a video they said was of the Syrian missile that fell in the northern Negev.