This Saturday, Italy said goodbye to the possibilities of retaining the title of European champion by losing 2-0 to a clearly superior Switzerland that won with goals from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas.

The Swiss came out on the pitch dominating from the first minute, having clear advantages in possession and pushing Italy back into their own half near the penalty area.

The Italians suffered from the high pressure of the Swiss, who recovered balls in the opposite half and constantly loitered near the rival area. Despite the dominance, the clear chances were slow to arrive because Italy defended well and the Swiss frequently failed in the last pass or launched crosses that did not find recipients.

The first clear arrival came from Breel Embolo in the 24th minute when a pass from Aebischer left him alone in front of the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who won the one-on-one match. It was a warning.

The goals that make Italy cry

In the 36th minute Freuler’s goal came. Ndoye opened on the left for Vargas, who put the ball into the area and Freuler beat Donnarumma with a left-footed shot after a control with his right.

The second half began with an Italian serve, a loss of the ball after two touches and a Swiss advance that ended in a goal by Vargas, who scored with a curved shot full of quality.

The first really dangerous situation for the Swiss goal came in the 52nd minute, when Manuel Akanji almost scored an own goal with a header that crashed against a post.

After the second goal, Switzerland retreated considerably. Italy had more long periods of possession and a great chance in the 74th minute when Scamacca hit the post from an excellent position after a ball into the area from Cristante that Zaccagni headed in.

