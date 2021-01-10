In the commune of Vernier, in Switzerland, to the west of the canton of Geneva, lies a city unlike any other. First, because of its size, with more than a kilometer in length. The architectural complex of Lignon built in the 1960s is the longest building in Europe. With its 2,780 identical apartments, home to 7,000 people of more than a hundred different nationalities, is a social mix laboratory.

At the edge of a bend in the Rhône, the city of Lignon is a place where living together is a reality. It has not become a dormitory city like other large complexes on the outskirts of large cities, but a community utopia. All generations, coming from all walks of life, get together as soon as the opportunity arises, like that day for a game of pétanque …

“We are all together in common mode”

“The neighborhood is my home. There is no racism here, says Kevin Mermoud to the magazine ‘Nous les Européens’ (replay). There are lots of ethnicities and that’s what makes Lignon so charming. We are all together in common mode. We hold hands and that’s the neighborhood. “ Le Lignon is notably equipped with all the essential equipment for the well-being of its inhabitants: shopping center, social service, gym, medical center, etc.

Anna-Maria Waldburger, 83, is the soul of this unique place: “At night, I can’t sleep, so I bake cakes. Today, I made six”. These free cakes have been his way of communicating for fifty years. His two neighbors bring him a refurbished refrigerator this morning. “It’s a barter, said Jean-Claude. Anna needed it. “ Mike adds: “I am happy to fix something.” The two neighbors will leave with quince jelly and prune-blueberry jam …

