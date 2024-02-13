In an unprecedented event, Sweden's largest water park, located in the city of Gothenburg, was consumed by a raging fire this Monday. The incident, which unleashed a series of explosions and caused the destruction of nearby buildings, has left at least a dozen people injured.

The AFP agency reported that The causes that caused this disaster at the Liseberg Oceana site are still being investigated.an iconic Swedish tourist destination recognized for its popularity and the expectation of its next expansion.

The fire was reported in the early hours of the morning, originating in one of the complex's external water attractions.

“A major fire was reported this morning at the Liseberg Oceana amusement park. The fire originated in one of the water attractions outside the building and caused incalculable damage,” stated sources close to Liseberg.

The situation deteriorated quickly, The fire spread to several slides that were under constructionas well as a hotel and nearby offices, which had to be emergency evacuated.

In total, 12 people needed medical attention for minor injuries, according to the report from local security forces.

Response and consequences of the incident



Shocking images captured by local media showed huge fireballs and dense black smoke rising over Gothenburg, prompting emergency services to urge citizens in nearby areas to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to avoid the spread. smoke inhalation.

Major fire and explosions at Liseberg's soon-to-have-opened Oceana waterpark today. Pretty much a complete loss. Absolutely gutted for everyone involved with the project. pic.twitter.com/i4AL5KDS4M — Adrenaline Nation (@AdrenalineNat) February 12, 2024

Amelie Winberg, spokesperson for NCC, the construction company in charge of the Oceana expansion, told broadcaster 'SVT' that a subcontractor was working on the site at the time of the fire.

The efforts of the authorities have focused on extinguish the fire and thoroughly investigate the causes of the incident.

“Currently, the attention of the authorities is focused on extinguishing the igneous focus in the place and obtaining a clearer image of what happened,” the park management reported. Besides, guests have been evacuated from the Liseberg Grand Curiosa hoteloffering continuous updates on the status of the situation.

Liseberg Park opened in 1923 and located in western Swedenis a prominent point of tourist interest with around 3 million visitors annually.

The Oceana addition, valued at more than $10 million, promised to be a revolutionary aquatic attraction, with a nearly 6,000-square-meter indoor swimming area, a 4,000-square-meter outdoor swimming area, a restaurant and a hotel. , capable of accommodating up to 1,750 people simultaneously.

This project It was in its final stages of construction.having begun filling the pools last month, with a view to their inauguration next June.

Very sad development at Liseberg Oceana right at this moment. A slide is on fire… I will update you during the day. Hope no one is or gets injured pic.twitter.com/kdb7HJK7yB — Coaster Stop (@coaster_stop) February 12, 2024

