Interior designer Suzanne Khan has shared a video of her plush and luxurious house in Mumbai. In this 18-minute video shared on Instagram, Suzanne Khan is showing fans the corner of her house. This video from this home tour gives a glimpse of Suzanne’s lifestyle.

Suzanne’s house on the 15th floor in Juhu has been built by combining two apartments. In the video you can see that there is a lot of seating in the living room. Apart from this, the view outside the large balcony is charming.

In the video shot by Architecture’s Digest, Suzanne shows her fans a view from the kitchen to the office. Apart from this, he has used show-piece to decorate the house, giving his house a very antique look.

Reaction of film industry friends

On this video of Suzanne, from Malaika Arora to Bipasha Basu and Hrithik Roshan have given their reaction. Suzanne’s X Husband Hrithik Roshan writes- Amazing and Kitchen 100. Apart from this, Malaika wrote – Your house is fantastic. Bipasha Basu writes – Love It. At the same time, a fan of Suzanne wrote – What a wonderful ‘nest’. At the same time another user wrote – May you always be happy, your house is fantastic.

Let us tell you that Suzanne Khan married Hrithik Roshan in the year 2000. Although both of them got divorced in 2014. They both have two sons Rehan and Ridan.