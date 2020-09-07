#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Bigger, heavier, more powerful but above all more polluting. SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles) are everywhere and their environmental impact is massive. “The reason SUVs are so bad for the environment is that they are an inefficient mode of transportation. (…) When we use an SUV, we spend a lot of fuel and a lot of energy just to move that 2.5 ton vehicle“, explains Sébastian Castellanos, researcher at the New Urban Mobility Alliance.

Between 2010 and 2018, this class, which is somewhere between off-road and minivan, represented the second cause of the increase in global CO2 emissions among energy sectors: the emission rate of an SUV compared to more vehicles. small is between 14 and 20% higher. Today, 4 out of 10 cars sold worldwide are SUVs. If all SUV drivers made up one country, it would be the 7th largest emitter of CO2 in the world.

In 2025 in the United States, the birthplace of this car, more than one in two cars sold will be an SUV.