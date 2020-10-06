Bruno Le Maire said to himself, Tuesday October 6 on franceinfo, “totally opposed” to an outright ban on advertising the most polluting vehicles, such as SUVs. The Minister of the Economy, on the other hand, wishes there to be “clearer information” on the pollution levels of these cars. “You have the choice between prohibiting or informing (…) Me, as I believe in the intelligence of the French, I think that the consumer must be informed, tell him: you want to buy an SUV, these are the pollution levels”, he estimated.

“I proposed that we indicate very clearly the level of pollution of certain vehicles and I am convinced that if we inform the French about the damage caused to the environment by certain highly polluting vehicles, they will change their consumption habits”, added Bruno Le Maire, while the WWF published Tuesday a report on SUVs, whose sales have multiplied by seven in 10 years. Guest of franceinfo on Tuesday, the president of the NGO, Isabelle Autissier, called on the government to “limit” advertisements for these vehicles.

I completely agree with the position expressed by Isabelle Autissier, because it is a measured position. Bruno the Mayor to franceinfo

The Minister of the Economy said to himself “totally opposed” at “the way of systematic prohibition, where the French are forbidden to do this or to do that”. “I don’t think that in a responsible and mature democracy like the French democracy, this is the best way to advance ecology. I know enough about the character of our compatriots to know that if you tell them: don’t do this, don’t do that, our compatriots will say: well, I will do it “, estimated Bruno Le Maire.

On the other hand, “clearer information” accompanying advertisements “can be extremely useful in ensuring that we tackle global warming more quickly”. Moreover, there is, according to him “no reason we only do it for cars” : “I think that it can be a very interesting way to inform more about the CO2 emissions of the acts of consumption that we produce every day”, underlined the minister.