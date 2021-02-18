#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

You’ve probably spotted it on your tins of tuna, your frozen foods, your crab sticks … A fish-shaped logo, topped with the letters MSC (for Marine Stewardship Council, Council for the good management of the seas) and the promise of “sustainable fishing”. This label was created in the late 1990s by WWF, the World Wide Fund for Nature, in collaboration with the food giant Unilever.

Faced with the depletion of resources at sea, it promotes measures such as targeting fishing on the most abundant species, or even using larger mesh nets … According to MSC’s European director, Edouard Le Bart, the label would not be satisfied with respecting the quotas, but would verify “that the management system will help ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishery.”

“Blanket for mass distribution”, “umbrella of sustainability”?

This is not the opinion of Frédéric Le Manach, scientific director of the Bloom association. In 2005, his NGO, specialized in the fight against overfishing, joined forces with the MSC label. But since then, she has backed down. “Today, the label, he says, it mainly serves as a cover for supermarkets and brands that sell a lot of fish, because it allows them to display sustainable fishing. So it’s really a kind of umbrella of sustainability, which allows you to say: ‘Look, we did the job, what we are offering you does not destroy the environment’. “

“We know now, he continues, that sustainable and MSC-certified fishing is above all large-scale industrial fishing. “ Which, according to him, can be explained by the needs of mass distribution players such as Carrefour or Système U: “constant volumes, of constant quality, at constant price, of the same fish all year round.”

Between improvements and degradations, the impact of the label would be almost zero

Would the label founded by WWF be ineffective in protecting the oceans? According to reports cited by the MSC, the population of coalfish is increasing in the Arctic. The same goes for plaice in the North Sea. But other species are no longer numerous enough to reproduce. This is the case for cod in the North Sea, and mackerel in the Atlantic.

Researchers from the Oceanographic Institute in Kiel, Germany, studied the evolution of MSC labeled fish stocks between 2006 and 2012. Result: between improvements and degradations, the impact of the label would be almost zero. “Our data does not support the claim that MSC certification helps replenish the oceans,” the scientists conclude.

Extract from “WWF: what is the panda playing?”, A document to see in “Further investigation” on February 18, 2021.

