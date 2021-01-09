The Secretary of State for the Digital Transition, Cédric O, declares Saturday January 9 on franceinfo to wish “create a legislative framework” and “rule of law” for social networks that “cannot absolve themselves of their responsibility for having become formidable public agoras”. After the suspension by Twitter of Donald Trump’s personal account, Cédric O wonders about these social networks which “may decide to censor someone followed by 88 million people completely unilaterally”. “They intervene in the public debate without any democratic supervision, without action of justice, by referring only to their general conditions of use”, he estimated.

“Imagine that Twitter or Facebook becomes politicized and considers that it is on this or that political side, he explains. They could change their terms and conditions by saying, for example, ‘you are not allowed to make pro-democratic or pro-republicans, or pro-party or party-in France. In such cases, they would censor an entire expression without any supervision since they are beyond the control of justice and the plurality of democratic expression. “

While there is “several tens of millions of French” who use Twitter or Facebook, and even “several hundred million people around the world”, Cédric O believes that these “very large social networks have a number of due diligence obligations, which they must do under the supervision of independent authorities such as the CSA”. This is what the Digital Services Act proposes, a regulation “currently under discussion at the level of the European Union” that the French government could transcribe at the national level, at least as regards “online hatred” which could come within the framework of the bill consolidating the republican principles, explains the secretary of state.

Should we consider that these social networks are purely private spaces which only fall under their general conditions of use, or have they become something else that needs to be qualified and which should give rise to democratic oversight?

The secretary of state draws a parallel with the law on freedom of communication of 1986. “When we went from a state monopoly to the privatization of TF1, we considered that the channel had to respect democratic pluralism so as not to influence the debate”, he says. According to him, “the same kind of question could arise” today, when social networks exercise a sort of monopoly on information on the internet.

The Secretary of State for Digital is also wondering about the moment chosen by Twitter to permanently suspend Donald Trump’s personal account. “Why now when he’s posted so much worse messages? Why him and not others who are doing worse?”, he asks himself, recalling in particular that“a former Malaysian prime minister said on Twitter that Muslims had the right to kill millions of French people. The tweet had only been deleted and his account was not closed. So we can see that there is a species double standard in which Twitter is the only judge. “