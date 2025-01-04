About thirty devices have been at full capacity since this week after the neighbors’ request
The capital has 350 units, a third of them at the request of the current municipal government, since 2019
One of the electoral promises of the current Madrid government team in terms of security has already been fulfilled: both the Plaza Elíptica and the Plaza del Dos de Mayo have their surveillance system, one of the neighborhood complaints for years. …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Video #surveillance #growing #Madrid #works #Dos #Mayo #Plaza #Elíptica
Leave a Reply