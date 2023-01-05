In a surprising scene, a female huge gray whale gave birth to her baby, in front of a lucky group of tourists, near Dana Point, California, USA.

While a group of tourists were watching a whale in the water, they noticed blood, so they thought the whale might be injured.

The tour supervisors informed observers of the 35-foot-long female whale that she was giving birth.

In the video, which was published by the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, a woman’s voice is heard exclaiming: “It is a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

The flight’s captain, Gary Brighouse, said the entire flight turned into a celebration of the birth of the baby whale.

For her part, Stacy Fox, who was on the boat and took pictures of the birth, said she was overjoyed to witness the birth, describing it as a unique experience.

Gray whales, such as those photographed in Southern California, are often seen making their winter voyage from Alaska to Mexico in search of warmer waters.